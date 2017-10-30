‘Coronation Street’ Actor Bruno Langley Charged With Two Counts Of Sexual Assault

‘Coronation Street’ star Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed.
The actor, who plays Todd Grimshaw in the ITV soap, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a music venue in Manchester.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November 2017.
“At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.”
On Sunday, a ‘Corrie’ spokesperson confirmed the actor had left the show.
It’s believed that his character is swiftly being written out of the soap to accommodate his departure.
A ‘Coronation Street’ source told HuffPost UK that his departure was not linked to the sexual assault allegations.
“His contract ended on October 26th following an internal inquiry,” they said. “This inquiry was separate to any police investigation and was independent of any inquiries they are making.”
The 34-year-old had previously denied the assault allegation and a statement from the actor, issued to Digital Spy, reads: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on ‘Coronation Street’.
“Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream,” the statement read.
“Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.
“I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period.
“I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”