‘Coronation Street’ Actor Bruno Langley Charged With Two Counts Of Sexual Assault

‘Coronation Street’ star Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed. The actor, who plays Todd Grimshaw in the ITV soap, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a music venue in Manchester.

Simon James via Getty Images Bruno Langely

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: “Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 28 November 2017. “At around 1am on Sunday 1st October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.” On Sunday, a ‘Corrie’ spokesperson confirmed the actor had left the show. It’s believed that his character is swiftly being written out of the soap to accommodate his departure.