A group of teenagers were standing near a bus stop when a car, a black Audi, is believed to have collided with three of them, according to the Metropolitan Police .

Police were called to Shepiston Lane in Hayes at 8.41pm on Friday night following reports of a road traffic collision near a petrol station.

Three teenage boys have died after a car ploughed into a bus stop.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, all three boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims are all believed to be teenage males, aged approximately 16, although police said they were awaiting further information.

The boys’ next-of-kin have been informed, although formal identification is yet to take place.

A 28-year-old male who was inside the vehicle was arrested and then taken to a west London hospital for treatment. He will be taken into custody once he is discharged.

Police have said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

At this early stage, enquries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened and whether there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

Detective Jane Shaw, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “These are horrific circumstances that have resulted in three young people losing their lives; I need anyone who saw what happened to contact police immediately.

“Did you see this Audi before the collision, or in the moments leading up to it? I would urge you to speak to us to assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit directly on 0208 991 9555 quoting ref 7843 of 26 January, or call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.