Wales Plane Crash: One Person Dead After Light Aircraft Bursts Into Flames At Caernarfon Airport

A pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed into the runway at a north Wales airport and burst into flames, police said.
North Wales Police said they were called to Caernarfon Airport at around 6.30pm, along with fire crews and the ambulance service.
One witness told the Daily Post he had seen a plane crash on to the tarmac and explode. He said:
“The first thing I noticed was that the plane had no landing gear on. And then I realised it was going too fast.
“It came in and hit the tarmac and loads of debris came off it, it was a sort of belly flop and it bounced up. It had caught fire straight away.
“When it hit the ground again it exploded.”
In a statement, North Wales Police said: “One person has died following a light aircraft collision at Caernarfon Airport this evening.
“At 18.29 North Wales Police received a report that a light aircraft had collided on the runway and was on fire.
“The emergency services were called to the scene however sadly the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn, North Wales Police said: “A cordon is in place around the site and we are urging the public to remain clear of the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident.
“Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and we are in contact with the Air Accident Investigation Branch.”
