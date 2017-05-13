Caitlyn Jenner has praised her supportive family and addressed critics, in an exclusive interview with HuffPost UK.

It’s fair to say that the star has not had an easy ride in the two years since coming out as transgender, facing criticism for her continued support of President Donald Trump, and hitting headlines thanks to much-publicised fallouts with a number of her family members.

David M Benett via Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner

However, Caitlyn is standing by her actions and when asked if there’s anything she wishes she’d done differently, her reply came with zero hesitation.

“Nothing,” she told us. “That’s an easy answer. None whatsoever.”

The former Olympian went on to praise her family for their support and said: “When you go through what I’ve been through in the past couple of years, it’s your entire family and loved ones, friends, they all have to go through it with you.

“Fortunately I have the support of my kids and my family, that’s been wonderful.”

Caitlyn also shared her hopes for her newly-released memoir, ‘Secrets Of My Life’.

“The best and only way to go through your life is living it authentically with no secrets,” she stated. “This is not a self-help book, it’s a book about my journey.

“Everybody has got things in their life they have to deal with and hopefully by reading my story, they can find inspiration to be themselves and to be who they are.”

Caitlyn was speaking at the LGBT Awards, where she received the HuffPost UK Loud And Proud accolade.

The star is in the UK to promote her book and made a series of media appearances, including one on ‘This Morning’, where she was interviewed by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

