Caitlyn Jenner has broken her silence on daughter Kendall’s controversial Pepsi ad, sticking up for the model following the backlash.

Earlier this month, Kendall starred in a new advertising campaign for the drinks company, in which she appeared at the forefront of a generic protest, culminating in her making peace with a police officer by handing him a can of Pepsi.

The ad - which carried the tagline ‘Join The Conversation’ - was eventually pulled 24 hours after first being shared online, after being dragged over the coals on social media.