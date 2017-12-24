'Call The Midwife' Star Jennifer Kirby On The Secrets Of The Show's Enduring Appeal

BBC Pictures

Call The Midwife’s reach goes far further than you might imagine. With 9.2 million viewers, 2016′s Christmas episode was the most-watched show of the day and its most recent series regularly pulled in over 10 million. Jennifer Kirby - a relative newcomer to the show, having joined the cast earlier this year - was a fan of ‘Call The Midwife’ long before she stepped foot in Nonnatus House and credits its success to the fact “it touches so many people and it’s because it’s so heartfelt, at its core”. “It’s so emotionally sensitive and also doesn’t shy away from the hard-hitting things as well, it has that perfect balance,” she tells HuffPost UK. “And also we have acting royalty, the older actresses are complete legends. “There’s that added thing of classy, really well-made drama, brilliantly acted so I think that’s a reason too.”

BBC

One obvious difference between the programme and most other ongoing British dramas is its focus on women, and previous storylines have included FGM, the invention of the pill and the effects of thalidomide in the late 1950s. “People want to see women on screen and they want to see women portrayed realistically on screen,” Jennifer says. “There’s definitely a sense of feeling privileged to be part of something that is still, unfortunately, so rare. It’s a drama about women, by women, it’s a really special thing. “It’s so nice to be surrounded by women of all ages, being able to discuss the drama together and the roles, our storylines and our characters. “It’s a very fulfilling working environment, I love it.” Tomorrow’s (Monday 25 December) episode sees Jennifer’s character, Valerie Dyer, dealing with a particularly difficult birth and the actress admitted to shedding a few tears during her first read-through of the script. “I had a little cry on the train,” she said. “I always feel that way though, whenever I get a a script. They’re always so amazing and they always manage to make me cry, no matter what.” And when it comes to filming, the births are obviously tough and require a focus similar to that of a real-life midwife. “You try to come at it from a scientific standpoint and a midwife would always be trying to think about the wellbeing of her patient, rather than how she’s feeling,” Jennifer explains. “Even when you feel sad that anybody might have to go through these things in real life, you come back to the job itself and trying to get that across accurately. “You can’t sit there and weep because there’s a job to be done.”

BBC Pictures