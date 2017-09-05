PARENTS

'Call The Midwife' Star Helen George Reveals She's Pregnant By Debuting Bump At TV Choice Awards

Call The Midwife’ star Helen George revealed she was expecting her first child with Jack Ashton by debuting her baby bump at the TV Choice Awards.

The 33-year-old, who was a ‘Strictly’ contestant in 2015, beamed while wearing a floor-length black dress.

She proudly held her bump as she posed for photos. 

George met Ashton on the set of ‘Call the Midwife’ and the couple started dating in April 2016.

Speaking about the romance on ‘Lorraine’ in January 2017, Ashton said: “It blossomed [while we were filming] in South Africa, I think. Around that time.”

Congrats to the couple!

