‘Call the Midwife’ returns on Sunday evening for its sixth series, and viewers should prepare for some pretty grueling storylines, according to star Jack Ashton who plays vicar Tom Hereward in the hit series.

The 2016 Christmas special, set in South Africa, finally saw Tom get his love life sorted, as he proposed to Nurse Barbara and was accepted, much to the satisfaction of his former love Nurse Trixie, played by Jack’s off-screen love Helen George. (Confused?)