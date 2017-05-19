‘Call the Mdwife’ has begun filming this year’s Christmas Special, as well as episodes for the forthcoming series 7, and there’s a brand new midwife in town.

Leonie Elliott will be joining the rest of the team at Nonnatus House as Nurse Lucille Anderson, the first West Indian midwife to be a regular character in the series, and will reflect the true history of many nurses who came from the Caribbean in the 1960s to support the NHS.

Fans may recognise the actress from previous appearances in ‘Black Mirror’, ‘Danny and the Human Zoo’ and ‘Wondrous Oblivion’.