'Call The Midwife' Star Victoria Yeates Admits Discomfort Over Racist Term In New Series

‘Call The Midwife’ actress Victoria Yeates has admitted her discomfort at the use of an outdated racist term in an upcoming episode of the BBC period drama. Victoria plays Sister Winifred in the show, who in a new episode is heard discussing the impending arrival of a new midwife from Jamaica - Lucille - anticipating that she could ruffle some feathers.

BBC Victoria Yeates in character on 'Call The Midwife'

BBC Leonie Elliott has joined the show for its seventh series