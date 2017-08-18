A man who witnessed a car ploughing into pedestrians in Cambrils has described how one “smiling” terror suspect taunted police.

Police shot dead five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests following the attack in northern Spain, which left one woman dead and six people injured.

British man Fitzroy Davies, who was in Cambrils for a judo event, was caught up in the attack - the second terror incident in Spain in less than 24 hours after 14 people were killed in a van attack in Barcelona.

He told the BBC: “We were sitting at the bar and these girls ran in and some people started running past us. One of our friends looked down the street and he says: ‘Run.’

The next thing is we see this guy coming running at us and someone shouted: ‘Call the police, call the police.’