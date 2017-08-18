A man who witnessed a car ploughing into pedestrians in Cambrils has described how one “smiling” terror suspect taunted police.
Police shot dead five suspected terrorists wearing fake suicide vests following the attack in northern Spain, which left one woman dead and six people injured.
British man Fitzroy Davies, who was in Cambrils for a judo event, was caught up in the attack - the second terror incident in Spain in less than 24 hours after 14 people were killed in a van attack in Barcelona.
He told the BBC: “We were sitting at the bar and these girls ran in and some people started running past us. One of our friends looked down the street and he says: ‘Run.’
The next thing is we see this guy coming running at us and someone shouted: ‘Call the police, call the police.’
Davies, who was out with friends at the time of the attack, continued: “He was running away at first then he turned round and he came running back up the street and he stopped and that is when the police car came and then they were shouting at him.
“And then he was walking around in a circle and then they shot him.
“He fell to the ground and he came back up and he stepped over the fence and he was smiling at them. And he came walking to the police and he was taunting them sort of thing, and they shot him again.
“And that was it and then he went down.”
According to police, a total of five suspected terrorists were shot dead in Cambrils.
The attack came just hours after 13 people were left dead and more than 100 injured when a van ploughed through the busy tourist street of Las Ramblas in Barcelona, leaving bodies strewn in its wake.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, while the driver - who fled from the scene by foot - remains on the run. So-called Islamic State have taken responsibility for the attack.
The Home Office announced this morning that a “small number” of Britons were injured in Spanish terror incidents.
Authorities in Spain are now investigating possible links between the two attacks and an earlier explosion that destroyed a house in the town of Alcanar, about 120 miles from Barcelona.
One person was killed and seven were injured in the blast, with police saying that residents were preparing explosives, Reuters reported.