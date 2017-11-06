Since leaving the villa this summer, it’s fair to say that ‘Love Island’ finalist Camilla Thurlow hasn’t take the traditional reality TV star route. In lieu of endorsing weight-loss teas and hitting every D-list red carpet going - choices that Camilla is careful not to judge or look down on, we should add - she headed straight to Greece with former co-star Jamie Jewitt, to lend her hand to helping refugees. She later joined the cast of HuffPost UK original series ‘New Activists’, documenting her recent trip to the site of the former jungle camp in Calais, alongside Help Refugees.

HuffPost UK recently caught up with the former bomb disposal worker about how ‘New Activists’ felt the like the right fit for her, why the refugee crisis means so much and what it’s like breaking the reality TV star mould... What made you want to get involved with ‘New Activists’? Having seen the other ‘New Activists’ and what they’d been working on, you could see that it was really opening people’s eyes to a whole different side of activism. Like, it was humanising the people involved. In some instances there’s been a bit of a stigma attached to activism, and people would consider activists to be only a certain type of person. But actually this documentary series has really given an insight into the fact it’s just about normal people who feel very strongly, and there’s so many different sides to that person. It’s all about big ideas but with very real people. People know you best from ‘Love Island’, and after being on a show like that, you get a lot of offers. How did you decide what to do next? I think it’s all about authenticity, really, on that side of things, and I know what I think I’m good at, and it tends to be stuff that I feel passionately about. If I’m going to do something, I like to do it justice. For me it was just important to find the right thing, and also to try and make sure that I was using any platform that I might have to raise awareness for certain issues that I don’t think necessarily always get seen. It’s that thing, interestingly, of different horses for different courses. I have so much admiration for the other things that people have done, and this seemed like the right opportunity for me. On ‘Love Island’, we saw how much you wanted to do more activism. Did you ever worry that being on a show like that would limit your options? Of course there were concerns in my mind in terms of going back to the work that I did before, and I think obviously it’s always worth having those concerns and having a healthy level of worry about what you’re going to do next, because it makes you stay on the right track. So I guess I was worried to an extent, but I think it was the same for all of us who were in it from the beginning. When we came out we just didn’t realise how successful the series had been, and how successful it had been across so many different demographics. It was really a very diverse audience and… I think there was definitely something in the timing, this summer was quite an interesting time on many different levels with domestic and foreign politics, and somehow in that. ‘Love Island’ became this really engaging escapism. So I’ll say that I did have concerns, but in the same way I would have had concerns about many different things and how that could affect my work.

Do you hope that your involvement in ‘Love Island’ and ‘New Activists’ can possibly inspire a new breed of celebrities who start on reality shows? I think the thing is, it’s really interesting because I feel like there are comparisons being drawn that aren’t as clear as it might appear. I don’t feel as different [to other reality stars] as sometimes people perceive it. I’m struggling to explain myself, but I think it’s very easy to label someone as a “typical reality TV star” but that person will have many other sides to them. The only thing that I sort of hope will happen is that... if I can raise any awareness of the issues that are important to me, that will make me very happy. What is it about the refugee crisis in particular that spoke to you? I think part of it comes from my previous work, pre- ‘Love Island’. When you go to an area where there’s been a conflict and you can see people have been forced to leave their homes behind, and then you’re involved in trying to make the area safe so they can come back… you start to think about what it must mean for that person. To have literally got to a point where they had no choice but to leave, but also what growing up against that backdrop of violence can do to a person. Also, because I was on the EOD [explosive ordnance disposal] side, I wasn’t seeing much of the people who had been forced to leave, so it was really important to me to build up that whole picture of what the results of conflict are. So, I initially took the trip to Greece with Jamie [Jewitt, her boyfriend and fellow ‘Love Island’ star] and that was certainly an eye-opener, from that point on we just realised how much we could be doing to help people, and i just wanted to be a part of that. So how did your trip to Calais come about? I spoke to Josie [Naughton], who’s the co-founder of Help Refugees about supporting them. It’s been a year since the demolition of the Jungle camp in Calais, and since then, people have been homeless, living rough - not that they had homes before, but there was some form of camp, some form of protection, and they are now completely exposed. And that includes a number of unaccompanied children who are sleeping rough, completely unprotected, no one to stop anything happening to them. The more I discussed it with her, the more I realised first of all that I needed to see it for myself, and secondly that I wanted to be a part of trying to highlight the fact that there is a legal route for these children to come here, there is a safe way and that needs to happen urgently. Especially now it’s coming up to winter. In the year since the jungle camp closed, how has the situation in Calais changed? I think it’s worse, for the people who are there at the moment. It would be wrong for me to draw any sort of straight of judgement, because I didn’t see it before. But we spoke to a gentleman called Stu in the distribution centre, and he had been in the jungle camp, and he said for him the conditions are worse. Now, they’re not even allowed tents to sleep in, so now they get a sleeping bag and a blanket at best, and even those are often taken away by the police, so the conditions are really really bad. In terms of keeping track of people, in making sure that they haven’t been hurt or harmed, that they haven’t attempted to cross and then not made it back and they’re stranded somewhere on their own, it’s just so much harder when there’s no formalised systems.

