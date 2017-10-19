In today’s episode of ‘New Activists’, explosive ordnance disposal expert and former ‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow, learns more about her upcoming trip to Calais.

Camilla meets Josie Naughton, co-founder of aid organisation Help Refugees, who will be accompanying her as she visits a refugee camp.

Josie explains that despite approaching a year since the demolition of the jungle camp, there’s still approximately 1000 refugees who don’t have any kind of camp or formal place to live, and heartbreakingly tells her there’s still around 200 unaccompanied children.

Camilla, who has previously visited a refugee camp in Greece, will be preparing food, sorting aid and visiting the most at-risk refugees, as well as supporting a women’s and children’s team with their outreach.

“If it was our children we would want them to be protected and safe and have some chance at living a life. Whatever we can do to make that happen, has got to happen.” Camilla Thurlow

