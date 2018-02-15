Campaigners are calling on the Government to make toilets that are accessible to all disabled people a compulsory part of building and planning regulations, as the majority of disabled bathrooms currently are not suitable for all.

The accessible facilities, called Changing Places toilets, include equipment such as a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench, a hoist system, a large waste bin for disposable pads, wide tear off paper roll to cover the bench and a non-slip floor.

The toilets also have a large enough changing area to accommodate the disabled person and up to two carers, with a centrally placed toilet with room either side and a screen or curtain to allow some privacy.

At the moment, there are 1,070 Changing Places toilets in the whole of the UK. To put this into perspective, Wembley Stadium alone has 2,500 standard toilets.