Carol McGiffin Launches Attack On 'Loose Women' After She's Left Out Of 18th Birthday Celebrations

Former ‘Loose Women’ panellist Carol McGiffin has hit out at the show, after not being invited back to celebrate their 18th birthday.

The ITV daytime show is airing a special week of episodes to mark the milestone, with a host of ‘Loose’ legends returning on Friday (8 September).

But despite still holding the record for the most ‘Loose Women’ appearances, sitting on the panel for 1,174 shows prior to quitting in 2013, Carol has been left out of the celebrations.

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Carol McGiffin has not been invited back for Loose Women's 18th birthday

After fans on Twitter questioned whether she would be returning, the presenter claimed she was being “airbrushed” out of the show’s history in a series of tweets.

“I only did 13 years and over 1,000 shows, why would I even be asked???!!!” she tweeted in response to one Twitter user.

Don't be daft Aaron, I only did 13 years and over 1,000 shows, why would I even be asked???!!! 🙄🙄🙄🍌🍌🍌xxx https://t.co/BFL3OcWbA1 — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

When other pointed out she didn’t feature in much of the archive footage that has been shown this week, Carol said: “You’re not the only one who noticed....it’s not like they didn’t have a lot of material to choose from! #1,174shows.”

You're not the only one who noticed....it's not like they didn't have a lot of material to choose from! #1,174shows 🙄 https://t.co/ZPH0klkhbB — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

She added to another fan: “I don’t mind being more or less airbrushed from LW history,” alongside a host of laughing emojis.

All is very well thanks, and it's ok, I don't mind being more or less airbrushed from LW history 😂😂😂 Hope you're good too? xx — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

Asked if she had upset the bosses, Carol made a quip about the former line-up being more of a hit with viewers than the current panel.

“Dunno. Maybe it’s because We (the old gang) left and the show stopped winning awards? Who knows? X,” she wrote.

After noticing she featured in a picture posted on the ‘Loose Women’ Twitter account, she sarcastically tweeted: “Phew! So I was there....it wasn’t a dream?”

Soooooo many incredible women on the show over the past 18 years. Don't miss the show tomorrow to celebrate! 12.30pm on @ITV #LooseWomen18 🎈 pic.twitter.com/KKQA6hgyTA — Loose Women (@loosewomen) September 7, 2017

Phew! So I was there....it wasn't a dream? https://t.co/pVebtcVzO1 — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

She added: “Yeah, don’t miss the show because sooooo many of those ‘incredible’ women won’t be on it!”

Yeah, don't miss the show because sooooo many of those 'incredible' women won't be on it! https://t.co/kjbe7eiaLg — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

Carol also told one fan she actually found her missing invitation bemusing, writing: “It’s fine, I’m not arsed, in fact I find it quite funny.”

It's fine, I'm not arsed, in fact I find it quite funny 😂xxx — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) September 7, 2017

A number of Twitter users also blasted bosses’ decision not to invite Carol to return:

Bit rude not to have you on the show tomorrow! You were by far the best panellist, it hasn't been the same since you, Denise and Lisa left — Simon G ⚓👓 (@SimonG83) September 7, 2017

Its not the same without you and @RealDeniseWelch its boring and seems quite forced now not to mention some of the new LW are unbearable — gareth pennington (@gazpen) September 7, 2017

I've not watched loose women for ages. Just not the same anymore — Lisa b (@XLissylou123x) September 7, 2017

Never watch now, boring .... Would love to see the dream team Carol,Jane and Denise doing an after watershed LW 😁 — Helen Smith (@Hels_Smith1) September 7, 2017

What the fudge! You were epic! :( — Ashleighelizabeth (@Lil_Ash) September 7, 2017

What a surprise 😞 — Ruth Lavender (@Ruth7333) September 8, 2017

WHAT!? When they announced “some incredible ladies will be returning tomorrow” I thought YES! get to see @McGiff tomo! gutted you’re not :( — Daniel (@Dan__80) September 7, 2017

Carol previously admitted she would be keen to return to ‘Loose Women’ on a permanent basis, but only if “certain panellists” were let go first.

Although she remained tight-lipped about exactly who she was referring to, Carol has been vocal about her dislike for certain newbies in the past.

Last year, she branded the show “desperate” for signing up Katie Price, fuming: “I can’t believe those women are sitting with her. Where’s their self-respect?

“That’s why the show is so different, because they’re going for people with a lot of fans.”

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Carol with some of her fellow 'Loose Women'

Carol also hit out at the show’s revamp in 2014, which was called for after a slump in ratings following her departure.

She told Woman magazine: “It’s nothing like the show I worked on for 13 years. They should call it ‘Cosy Chats Around a Lilliputian Table With The Audience On Your Lap’.

“Good luck to them. They’ll need it, as the ratings are shit.”

‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays 12.30pm on ITV.

12 Stars You'd Forgotten Were 'Loose Women'