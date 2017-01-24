Carol McGiffin's Sister, Tracy, Dies Four Months After Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

The former ‘Loose Women’ panellist, who previously beat breast cancer herself, told readers of her Best magazine column of her heartbreak.

Carol McGiffin has revealed her sister, Tracy, has died, four months after being diagnosed with cancer.

She wrote: “When my little sister, Tracy, was diagnosed four months ago, it didn’t seem real.

“I knew she was going to die, but I kind of hoped that it would be later… like, years away.

“Now, when I find myself saying the words, ‘My sister died last weekend,’ it still doesn’t seem real. Perhaps because it hasn’t properly sunk in yet, or that I’m just not ready to believe it.

“We were always close as kids, but as we grew up things changed, and I’m really glad that in the end – those last four months – I got to spend some good, quality time with her.”

Before her death, Tracy also told of how her diagnosis has actually brought her and Carol, 56, closer together.

“When I found a lump in my left breast this August, I actually thought ‘Here we go. I’m copying her again’. How I wish that were true,” she told Best.