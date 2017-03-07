Carol Smillie Recalls Unearthing ‘A Lot Of Sex Toys’ During Her ‘Changing Rooms’ Days

When people signed up to appear on ‘Changing Rooms’, you’d have thought they’d have hidden any embarrassing items they didn’t want the crew to find during the renovations, but evidently not. The defunct BBC makeover show’s host Carol Smillie has recalled unearthing “a lot of sex toys” in the homes of the participants.

BBC Carol was the original presenter of 'Changing Rooms'

Since leaving the show, Carole has established herself as an underwear designer, supplying pants with a secret wash-proof panel to women who suffer “life’s little leaks”. The presenter previously opened up about her own experiences of incontinence during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ in 2015, recalling an incident on a trampoline. “I don’t normally trampoline, I just wanted to be a cool mum,” she explained. “But thought [when it happened] ‘I’ll be back in a minute’ and worse it was in a bikini and I legged it and didn’t really think about it after that - just thought I’d read about it and that’s clearly the stage I’m at.” She continued: “But if I’ve got a heavy cold or something and I blow my nose too often…[it can happen]. But I never thought to go to my GP, I thought I don’t like to bother him.”