    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/01/2017 18:57 GMT | Updated 20/01/2017 09:54 GMT

    We Need To Talk About Caroline Flack's Adorable Cat

    😻😻😻

    If you follow Caroline Flack on Instagram, you will know she has the cutest cat in the world

    This is them together: 

    Early night ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    They are the bestest of pals

    Today's amazing sleep position . ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    His name is Waffle, and he literally is the cutest thing ever

    My little boy ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Just look at him ❤️❤️❤️

    Not long till I'm reunited with this little flat ear wally x❤️🐱

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    She’s had him for nearly two years now, having adopted him from when he was a little kitten

    I've had him for a year ... Remember when I came home and he was in bed like a human ... #waffle

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    He was the littlest wee fella

    ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Cute pic .... Bed life x

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    He’s distinguished by his floppy ears

    This is my view everytime I have a bath...

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    What I wake up to every single morning....

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    And as he’s grown up, he’s taken on a personality of his own

    He's got weirder

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    More specifically, that he acts like a human

    Here he is just watching a bit of telly:

    My own cat is starting to freak me out

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    My beautiful cat ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    And just staring wistfully out of the window:

    They should have used my cat for the @johnlewisretail ad

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Like most of us, he loves nothing more than chilaxing to the max: 

    Not a cat.. But is a cat

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Classic waffle welcome home ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    He even gets the hump like a moody teenager:

    My cats in a mood

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    As well as getting caught out like a teen:

    Caught in the act again waffle

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Waffle also sleeps in some pretty strange positions

    How does your cat sleep ?

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    This is how my cat sleeps ...

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    This chap

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    I miss my cat so much 😢❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    He’s a master at sneaking into Caroline’s bed too

    All tucked up: 

    Someone's taking up all the room

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Bedroom eyes: 

    Lying in bed with this little tiger today ❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    The look of love: 

    True love ..... Morning xxx

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Try telling us you’d rather wake up to a sight of a human with messy hair and dog breath, than to this:

    Best wake up pal ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    While most cats would scratch you to death if you tried to dress them up, this dude loves it

    Well... It's his first Christmas ...

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    He’s even pals with small rodents

    My cat really has no idea

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Don’t cross him though, yeah

    He’s still a little tiger

    How was your Sunday....

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Basically, he’s the perfect pet and we’re so, so, so jealous of Caroline

    Waffy guest judge today

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    He’s so perfect in fact, that he’s now become a cat model. Yes, really

    You can now book my cat Waffle for acting/modelling ... contact money management... he's the coolest cat ever x

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    So here’s to Waffle - the coolest cat in town 😻

    Home ❤️ (the Alex Ferguson book ain't mine )

    A photo posted by Caroline ❤️ (@carolineflack) on

    Caroline Flack
