If you follow Caroline Flack on Instagram, you will know she has the cutest cat in the world This is them together:

They are the bestest of pals

His name is Waffle, and he literally is the cutest thing ever

Just look at him ❤️❤️❤️

She’s had him for nearly two years now, having adopted him from when he was a little kitten

He was the littlest wee fella

He’s distinguished by his floppy ears

And as he’s grown up, he’s taken on a personality of his own

More specifically, that he acts like a human Here he is just watching a bit of telly:

And just staring wistfully out of the window:

Like most of us, he loves nothing more than chilaxing to the max:

He even gets the hump like a moody teenager:

As well as getting caught out like a teen:

Waffle also sleeps in some pretty strange positions

He’s a master at sneaking into Caroline’s bed too All tucked up:

Bedroom eyes:

The look of love:

Try telling us you’d rather wake up to a sight of a human with messy hair and dog breath, than to this:

While most cats would scratch you to death if you tried to dress them up, this dude loves it

He’s even pals with small rodents

Don’t cross him though, yeah He’s still a little tiger

Basically, he’s the perfect pet and we’re so, so, so jealous of Caroline

He’s so perfect in fact, that he’s now become a cat model. Yes, really

So here’s to Waffle - the coolest cat in town 😻

