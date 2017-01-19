If you follow Caroline Flack on Instagram, you will know she has the cutest cat in the world
This is them together:
They are the bestest of pals
His name is Waffle, and he literally is the cutest thing ever
Just look at him ❤️❤️❤️
She’s had him for nearly two years now, having adopted him from when he was a little kitten
He was the littlest wee fella
He’s distinguished by his floppy ears
And as he’s grown up, he’s taken on a personality of his own
More specifically, that he acts like a human
Here he is just watching a bit of telly:
And just staring wistfully out of the window:
Like most of us, he loves nothing more than chilaxing to the max:
He even gets the hump like a moody teenager:
As well as getting caught out like a teen:
Waffle also sleeps in some pretty strange positions
He’s a master at sneaking into Caroline’s bed too
All tucked up:
Bedroom eyes:
The look of love:
Try telling us you’d rather wake up to a sight of a human with messy hair and dog breath, than to this:
While most cats would scratch you to death if you tried to dress them up, this dude loves it
He’s even pals with small rodents
Don’t cross him though, yeah
He’s still a little tiger
Basically, he’s the perfect pet and we’re so, so, so jealous of Caroline
He’s so perfect in fact, that he’s now become a cat model. Yes, really
So here’s to Waffle - the coolest cat in town 😻
