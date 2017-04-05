The episode will chart the events of a single hour, focussing on Duffy, who will be showing two teenage girls on work experience around the Emergency Department.

‘Casualty’ bosses have found an unusual way to mark the end of the programme’s 30th anniversary celebrations, and will be airing an episode filmed entirely in one take.

Addressing the plans, the show’s series producer Erika Hossington said (via Digital Spy): “This very special episode will give the audience a unique insight into an hour in A&E.

“It will be an intense, emotional hour where staff and patients are faced with life changing events.

“We want to reflect the front line in its unedited, rawest form, and this one shot episode with a brilliant script from ‘Casualty’ creator Paul Unwin, has given us the opportunity to do that.”

The website adds that the filming will involve a mobile camera capturing action from inside a moving ambulance, as well as the hospital sets.

The sound will be captured with 40 microphones, which will need to be hidden within the set itself.

Cathy Shipton, who plays Duffy, added: “It is so exciting and nerve-wracking to be working on this episode and unlike anything any of us cast or crew have ever attempted before.

“It is a brilliant fly on the wall episode in real time, placing nurses central in the storyline. It will become a classic ‘Casualty’.”

It’s been a big 12 months for the medical drama, and last year, ‘Casualty’ marked its 100th episode with the reintroduction of Duffy.

In the time since, the character has made herself at home on the ward again, fitting in well with staff old and new.