’Casualty’ is killing off one of its regular characters in a shock storyline, it has been revealed.
An insider has revealed to Digital Spy that a Holby hospital favourite will lose their lives in the coming months, after the cast were spotted filming funeral scenes earlier this week.
The source said: “It looks like one of our favourite heroes could be about to meet their maker, but ‘Casualty’ are keeping this shocking storyline close to their chests.”
It comes after the show’s producer, Erika Hossington, previously teased a car accident that’s ahead for the BBC hospital drama.
She told Digital Spy: “We have a stunt coming up in April where someone gets run over. This will be very shocking because of who it is, but I can’t say anything more.
“We have got something else following on from that which is also very shocking as well. We will have two episodes on the trot which will both involve two of our regular characters.”
‘Casualty’ celebrated its 30th birthday last September, and its 1000th episode marked the return of actress Cathy Shipton nurse Lisa “Duffy” Duffin.
‘Casualty’ airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.