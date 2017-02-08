All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/02/2017 12:38 GMT

    'Casualty' To Kill Off Regular Character In Shock Storyline, But Who Will Die?

    It's curtains for a Holby hospital favourite.

    ’Casualty’ is killing off one of its regular characters in a shock storyline, it has been revealed. 

    An insider has revealed to Digital Spy that a Holby hospital favourite will lose their lives in the coming months, after the cast were spotted filming funeral scenes earlier this week. 

    BBC
    A 'Casualty' regular will be killed off

    The source said: “It looks like one of our favourite heroes could be about to meet their maker, but ‘Casualty’ are keeping this shocking storyline close to their chests.”

    It comes after the show’s producer, Erika Hossington, previously teased a car accident that’s ahead for the BBC hospital drama. 

    She told Digital Spy: “We have a stunt coming up in April where someone gets run over. This will be very shocking because of who it is, but I can’t say anything more.

    “We have got something else following on from that which is also very shocking as well. We will have two episodes on the trot which will both involve two of our regular characters.”

    ‘Casualty’ celebrated its 30th birthday last September, and its 1000th episode  marked the return of actress Cathy Shipton nurse Lisa “Duffy” Duffin.

    ‘Casualty’ airs on Saturday nights on BBC One.

    10 Most Emotional Soap Deaths
    MORE:uktv uk soapsCasualty

    Conversations