‘Catastrophe’ stars and writers Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan have revealed that their late co-star Carrie Fisher will have a “bigger, chunkier part” in the forthcoming series 3, filmed last year before her death on 27 December last year.

Carrie played Rob’s “awful mother” in the hit Channel 4 comedy after Rob and Sharon spotted her at an awards dinner, being her usual witty, sardonic self, and asked her to be in the show.

“Luckily she was in the market for playing Rob’s awful mother,” said Sharon at a press screening this week. “We didn’t have her for very long in the first series and the second series. She flew in and did her bit over a day or two and, of course, we wanted to get to know her better.