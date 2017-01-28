Jessica Cunningham and Speidi - otherwise known as Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt - were shown the door in Friday’s (27 January) live show.

The housemates had faced eviction alongside Jedward, Kim Woodburn and Bianca Gascoigne, following the latest round of face-to-face nominations.

Jessica was first to leave the house, after it was revealed she had received the least amount of votes to save in the public vote.

Speaking to host Emma Willis, the former ‘Apprentice’ contestant admitted she had wanted to walk out of the house as the winner.

“I put it up to the universe to win it!” she said.

She also admitted she was a big fan of Kim, despite the controversy she has caused in the house with her explosive arguments.

“I think she’s alright. She’s actually really nice and dead funny!” Jessica said.

“She came in with all guns blazing. She’s actually really funny and I think she’s struggling now. Jedward are wicked!” she added.