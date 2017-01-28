‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has said goodbye to two more housemates, following a shock double eviction.
Jessica Cunningham and Speidi - otherwise known as Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt - were shown the door in Friday’s (27 January) live show.
The housemates had faced eviction alongside Jedward, Kim Woodburn and Bianca Gascoigne, following the latest round of face-to-face nominations.
Jessica was first to leave the house, after it was revealed she had received the least amount of votes to save in the public vote.
Speaking to host Emma Willis, the former ‘Apprentice’ contestant admitted she had wanted to walk out of the house as the winner.
“I put it up to the universe to win it!” she said.
She also admitted she was a big fan of Kim, despite the controversy she has caused in the house with her explosive arguments.
“I think she’s alright. She’s actually really nice and dead funny!” Jessica said.
“She came in with all guns blazing. She’s actually really funny and I think she’s struggling now. Jedward are wicked!” she added.
Following their eviction, Speidi admitted they’d had much more fun in the house second time round, compared to when they were first on the show in 2013, when they famously feuded with Rylan Clark-Neal.
“We loved most of the house. It was fun to be part of the house this time,” they said. “I wish Rylan had come in the house!”
“I think the first time we were defensive. This time we got to know people, it is a great house.”
Emma later revealed the remaining housemates will face Big Brother’s weekend of Final Judgement, where some very special guests will be entering the house to pass judgement.
Another housemate will also make a back-door exit in an eviction on Sunday afternoon.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.