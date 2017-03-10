All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    10/03/2017 17:11 GMT

    'Celebrity Big Brother' 2017 Line-Up To Include Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear As A Couple?

    Because clearly there aren't enough terrible things already happening in the world.

    He might have been one of the most antagonistic housemates of all time, but it seems Stephen Bear could be heading back into the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house - only this time with girlfriend and fellow winner Charlotte Crosby in tow.

    Producers are reportedly lining the pair up to star on this summer’s series of the Channel 5 reality show as a couple.

    Instagram
    Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear could re-enter the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

    The Sun has reported that bosses are “pulling out all the stops” to get them to sign up to their ‘Summer Of Legends’ series, which will feature past housemates living alongside a new crop of celebrities. 

    A source told the paper: “Bosses were desperate to get both of them on for the January version of the show, but neither were available.

    “Now that Charlotte and Bear are dating Channel 5 will pull out all the stops to book both of them for July.”

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Charlotte won the show in 2013

    Charlotte appeared on the summer 2013 series of ‘CBB’, which she went on to win, while Bear triumphed in last summer’s final, despite his behaviour upsetting many viewers during the last series. 

    It was later revealed he had been given a number of warnings about his conduct that bosses chose not to air. 

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Bear won last summer's series of 'CBB'

    Back in January, Bear claimed he was “not cool enough” to be invited to appear on the previous ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series. 

    Charlotte and Bear are not the only couple reportedly being courted by ‘CBB’ producers to re-enter the house, as new parents Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell have been named as potential housemates

    Faryal Makhdoom, who is married to boxer Amir Khan, also revealed she has been approached to appear on the series

