'Celebrity Big Brother' Bosses Scramble For Last-Minute Addition After ‘New Star’ Drops Out

’Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have reportedly been forced to sign up a last minute contestant, after one of their ‘New Stars’ pulled out at the 11th hour.

Former ‘X Factor’ wannabe Sam Callahan is now thought to be heading into the house, when the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series kicks off next month.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Sam Callahan is set for 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The Daily Star has claimed he was signed up after a mystery name changed their mind about appearing on the Channel 5 reality show, which will see a bunch of ‘CBB’ legends living alongside some famous newcomers.

Sam even seemed to hint at his appearance on Twitter, when he posted on 22 December: “Well that was an interesting meeting,” alongside a house emoji.

He made headlines recently when he became the victim of a sex tape leak, which saw an explicit Skype video of him posted online.

Sam appeared on the tenth series of ‘The X Factor’ in 2013, reaching the live shows as part of Louis Walsh’s Boys category.

He was eliminated in week six of the competition, and went on to have a relationship with fellow contestant Tamera Foster after they left the show.

Channel 5 Emma Willis will introduce the new housemates on 3 January

It is thought Sam will be joined in the ‘CBB’ house by Gazza’s daughter Bianca Gascoigne and Khloe Kardashian’s pal Malika Haqq.

Among the ‘All Stars’ rumoured to be returning to the house include James Jordan, Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt, Jedward and Coleen Nolan.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ launches on Tuesday 3 January at 9pm on Channel 5.

'Celebrity Big Brother': 'All Stars And New Stars' Rumours

'Celebrity Big Brother': 'All Stars And New Stars' Rumours

1 of 20 All Stars Who is it?

Heidi and Spencer Pratt



Famous for...?

Appearing on 'The Hills' a decade ago, getting loads of plastic surgery, collecting crystals and then rowing with Rylan Clark on 'CBB' in 2013.



Where has the rumour come from?

In an interview with Complex last year, Spencer said the couple "may be doing 'Celebrity Big Brother All Star'". Since then, the Daily Star has reported the pair have "devised a secret strategy" to win the show. Share this slide:

John Parra via Getty Images