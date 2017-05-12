Another name has been spat out of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ rumour mill, with reports ghost hunter Derek Acorah will enter the house this summer.
The former ‘Most Haunted’ star is tipped to be among the famous faces on the line-up of the rumoured ‘Summer Of Legends’ series.
A source told The Sun: “Derek can’t wait to show viewers at home what he’s got to offer in the house. It’s going to be a very exciting series.”
The new series of ‘CBB’ is strongly rumoured to feature some legendary housemates returning alongside some new famous faces, much like January’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’.
Names rumoured to be taking part include former ‘TOWIE’ star Danielle Armstrong, past winning couple Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby and ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ newcomer Ester Dee.
Earlier this week, it was also suggested ‘CBB’ bosses were willing to fork out big bucks to secure the return of Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.
She finished seventh on the 2010 series of the reality show, and bosses are said to be hoping she will return to spill details about their 15-year marriage.
A source told the Daily Star: “She knows [Donald] inside out. And because they’re divorced, she’s unlikely to hold back when the housemates ask about him.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 in the summer.