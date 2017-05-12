Another name has been spat out of the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ rumour mill, with reports ghost hunter Derek Acorah will enter the house this summer.

The former ‘Most Haunted’ star is tipped to be among the famous faces on the line-up of the rumoured ‘Summer Of Legends’ series.

PA Archive/PA Images Derek Acorah

The new series of ‘CBB’ is strongly rumoured to feature some legendary housemates returning alongside some new famous faces, much like January’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’.

Earlier this week, it was also suggested ‘CBB’ bosses were willing to fork out big bucks to secure the return of Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana.

She finished seventh on the 2010 series of the reality show, and bosses are said to be hoping she will return to spill details about their 15-year marriage.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 in the summer.

'Celebrity Big Brother': Where Are They Now?