‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses are reportedly falling over themselves sign up ‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ star Ester Dee as a housemate.
The outspoken reality star is said to be high up on producers’ wish list for their ‘Summer Of Legends’ series, which will feature past housemates living alongside a new crop of celebrities.
According to The Sun, bosses had planned to put her co-star Lauren Simon in the reality TV house, until Ester’s explosive arrival on ‘RHOC’ caused them to change tack.
A source told the paper: “It’s put all the other housewives’ noses out of joint cause Ester has only been on the show for two episodes and already she’s the favourite.
“Ester has been offered an enormous fee and she certainly won’t be able to say no.
“She’ll make TV gold on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and it will certainly cause a few fights on set.”
It looks like she could be joined in the house by former ‘CBB’ winners Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear, as they have been rumoured to be returning as a couple.
New parents Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell have been named as potential housemates, although any involvement has been cast into doubt following the on-off couple’s recent personal problems.
Faryal Makhdoom, who is married to boxer Amir Khan, also revealed she has been approached to appear on the series.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 this summer.