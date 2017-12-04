Channel 5 is planning a season of programming around the milestone anniversary, and the latest series of their reality show also set to salute women’s suffrage.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have confirmed plans for an all-female series launch to celebrate 100 years since women won the right to vote.

In what is being billed as a “celebratory, surprising and insightful” series of ‘CBB’, female housemates from the arenas of politics, performing arts and the entertainment world will enter the house on launch night.

Male counterparts will then enter over the course of the series, as the group take part in a series of tasks aimed to challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and indeed a man - in 2018.

At the risk of sounding picky, we should point out that the 1918 act being celebrated didn’t actually grant all women the chance to exercise their democratic right.

It put the wheels in motion by allowing all women over 30, who owned property, to do so. But those over the age of 21 - the minimum voting age for men back then - were not permitted to do so until 1928.

Emma Willis will return to present the series, while Rylan Clark-Neal is also confirmed to be hosting spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ once again.

Among those rumoured to be taking part as housemates include lingerie businesswoman Michelle Mone and the first trans newsreader India Willoughby.

Last summer’s series saw former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding walk out of the house as the winner, while Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan won the January ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series.

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ returns to Channel 5 in the first week of January, with a date TBC.