Former footballer John Barnes is set to become the first male contestant to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house later this week.
The ex-England and Liverpool player will be one of a group of men who will join the eight females who entered the house during Tuesday (2 January) night’s launch show.
The announcement was made on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ by host Rylan Clark-Neal following the first episode, which saw the likes of Ann Widdecombe, Rachel Johnson and Amanda Barrie become housemates.
The female-only twist to the show’s opening night was to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage in the UK.
The eight women will live together for four days before they are joined by the male celebrities on Friday.
However, even after they join the series, host Emma Willis has confirmed the women will remain in power in the house.
Among the men rumoured to be appearing include ‘Love Island’ contestant Johnny Mitchell and ‘TOWIE’ star Pete Wicks.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.