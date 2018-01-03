All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Celebrity Big Brother' 2018: John Barnes Named As First Male Contestant Set To Enter House

    He'll be living with the likes of Ann Widdecombe and Amanda Barrie.

    03/01/2018 08:45 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Former footballer John Barnes is set to become the first male contestant to enter the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house later this week. 

    The ex-England and Liverpool player will be one of a group of men who will join the eight females who entered the house during Tuesday (2 January) night’s launch show. 

    EMPICS Sport
    John Barnes is set to join the 'CBB' house

    The announcement was made on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’ by host Rylan Clark-Neal following the first episode, which saw the likes of Ann Widdecombe, Rachel Johnson and Amanda Barrie become housemates. 

    The female-only twist to the show’s opening night was to celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage in the UK.  

    The eight women will live together for four days before they are joined by the male celebrities on Friday. 

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Ann Widdecombe was one of the female stars who entered the house on Tuesday

    However, even after they join the series, host Emma Willis has confirmed the women will remain in power in the house. 

    Among the men rumoured to be appearing include ‘Love Island’ contestant Johnny Mitchell and ‘TOWIE’ star Pete Wicks

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. 

    'Celebrity Big Brother' 2018: Take a look around the new house...
    MORE:uktvuktvrealitycelebrity big brotherJohn Barnes

    Conversations