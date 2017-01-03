The final additions to the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ line-up have reportedly been leaked, ahead of this year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ twist.
Last week, a supposedly complete list of the famous contestants circulated online, and now The Sun has published the same list - with a few extras among the ‘New Stars’.
Now, we know what you’re thinking - Angelina Jolie has never done ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and now’s as good a time as ever for her, but she’s not on the line-up. Nor are George Clooney or Barack and Michelle Obama going in to rival Heidi and Spencer Pratt.
Instead, things are even more A-list, if you’d believe it, with TV personality Brandon Block, ‘Game Of Thrones’ (!!) actor James Cosmo and Whitney Houston’s former rival Stacy Francis all believed to be taking part.
And while we already knew that Calum Best was heading into the house, what we hadn’t anticipated that he’d be joined by his mum, Angie Best, who’s also slated to be on the ‘New Stars’ list.
The previously-leaked list named footballer Jamie O’Hara, Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J and former ‘Shameless’ star Jody Latham as housemates, while ‘The Chase’ brainbox Mark Labbett is a noticeable absentee, despite a video teaser last month which appeared to suggest he’d be taking part.
Channel 5 is yet to confirm the line-up, so we’ll have to wait until this year’s entrances to see if the rumours are true.
Fortunately, there’s not too long to wait, with Emma Willis fronting this year’s ‘CBB’ live launch show on Tuesday (3 January) at 9pm on Channel 5.