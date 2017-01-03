The final additions to the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ line-up have reportedly been leaked, ahead of this year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ twist.

Last week, a supposedly complete list of the famous contestants circulated online, and now The Sun has published the same list - with a few extras among the ‘New Stars’.

Now, we know what you’re thinking - Angelina Jolie has never done ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, and now’s as good a time as ever for her, but she’s not on the line-up. Nor are George Clooney or Barack and Michelle Obama going in to rival Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

REX/Shutterstock Brandon Block

Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images Stacy Francis

And while we already knew that Calum Best was heading into the house, what we hadn’t anticipated that he’d be joined by his mum, Angie Best, who’s also slated to be on the ‘New Stars’ list.

David M. Benett via Getty Images ﻿Angie Best

Channel 5 is yet to confirm the line-up, so we’ll have to wait until this year’s entrances to see if the rumours are true.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images James Cosmo is said to be taking part

Fortunately, there’s not too long to wait, with Emma Willis fronting this year’s ‘CBB’ live launch show on Tuesday (3 January) at 9pm on Channel 5.

