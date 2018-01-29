Amanda Barrie has angered ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ viewers by dismissing Ann Widdecombe’s anti-LBGT+ views during a row with Shane Jenek.
Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Amanda, who is in a same-sex marriage, accused Shane (aka drag artist Courtney Act) of believing he was “a platform for LGBT rights” as they clashed over the former Tory MP on Sunday (29 January) night’s episode.
Shane questioned Amanda’s friendship with Ann given how she voted against all pieces of pro-LGBT+ legislation during her time in parliament, and has also made a number of problematic comments in the house.
Amanda hit back, telling Shane: “I get along with her and I’m in a civil partnership. You think you’re a platform for LGBT rights!
“This is all mirror talk. You have your opinions and when you meet other people with strong opinions, you have a mirror reaction.”
Shane replied: “The difference is I’m not dictating the way anyone should live.”
“She’s not dictating, for God’s sake,” Amanda continued. “Look at how she’s behaved, she’s not dictating, she’s made no difference at all.”
Shane responded: “Well to be fair, in 23 years of parliament, she voted against every piece of pro-LGBT legislation, which is your rights as a human being.”
Amanda said: “It’s not my rights, it doesn’t affect me at all. I’m married! What are you talking about?”
After Shane pointed out Amanda would not have had those rights if it were for people like Ann, the actress hit back: “I’ve been like this since I was born and when we got married we didn’t ask for anybody’s acceptance and every single person has taken it for who we are. And it’s not all about gay rights.”
Shane J continued: “I agree with that, I think a woman should have the right to say what happens to her body but Ann doesn’t think that a woman does – she doesn’t agree with abortion.”
Tiring of the argument, Amanda stormed off to the bedroom to tell Ann about what had happened.
The row sparked much conversation on social media, with many frustrated with Amanda for not seeing how Ann had tried to impinge her rights as an LGBT+ woman:
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have previously branded Ann “homophobic” over some of her comments in the house, calling for her to be reprimanded when she branded the prospect of a romance between Shane and Andrew Brady “disgusting”.
She also clashed with Shane on the topic of same sex-marriage.
“You call it marriage equality, I call it the re-definition of marriage,” she said.
“A marriage is a civil institution that is defined by parliament – if people want to change that I’ve got to be persuaded that its a good idea and I’m not.”
She added: “It’s not just a word, it’s an institution set up for the stability of society which has been with us for centuries. Marriage is a man and a woman.”
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues on Monday at 9pm on Channel 5.