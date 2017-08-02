Barry From 'EastEnders' Entered The 'Celebrity Big Brother' House, And Everyone Made The Same Joke

Shaun Williamson will always be Barry from ‘EastEnders’, no matter how much he ever tries to escape it.
And 12 years on from his iconic exit as Walford’s most hapless resident, people were still talking about him being pushed off a cliff by wife Janine as he entered the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Tuesday (1 August).
Shaun was given a secret mission after arriving in the Borehamwood bungalow, which saw Big Brother deliver a series of instructions through an earpiece.
However, his reluctance to carry some of them out led everyone to make the same joke...
Massive props go to this Twitter user for this more niche take on the joke:
In case you’re wondering what Barry’s choice of footwear have to do with anything, allow us to remind you of one of the best lines ever written in ‘EastEnders’:
While his role as hapless Barry is what many of us remember for him, Shaun’s career doesn’t begin and end in Albert Square.
He’s landed a number of other roles in the years since bowing out of the soap - including being shot out of a canon on ‘Casualty’ - as well as launching a singing career.
Barry Shaun has been joined in the ‘CBB’ house by the likes of Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding, ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star Helen Lederer, ‘Celebrity Love Island’ legend Paul Danan and ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Sam Thompson.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.