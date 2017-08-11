In what we can only describe as a romantic 180, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Chad Johnson has admitted he’s fallen for Sarah Harding.
Yeah, the same guy who was sweet on Amelia Lily about five minutes ago. Wonder if that’s got anything to do with the fact she and Sam Thompson are planning to go on a date in the outside world, eh?
Chad - who by pure coincidence is also up for eviction this week - confessed his feelings in the Diary Room, in scenes to be aired in Friday’s (11 August) show.
The ‘Famously Single’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ star tells Big Brother: “I like hanging out with Sarah. We flirt. I just want to keep hanging out with her, and see what happens. I think it’s better to be friends first, and see where things go.”
When quizzed about whether he thinks things could progress in the future, he continues: “If we have this extra time in here then yes, I think something could definitely come from it.”
Both he and Sarah are currently facing the public vote, following the second round of nominations, as are Karthik and Trisha.
It’s been a tough week in the house for the former Girls Aloud star, who has clashed on multiple occasions with Jemma Lucy and Paul Danan.
Her latest row with Paul saw him having to be restrained by another contestant, after Brandi Glanville disclosed that Sarah had claimed he’d “taken some meds” before bed.
See who gets the boot in Friday’s ‘CBB’ eviction show, kicking off at 8.30pm on Channel 5.