In what we can only describe as a romantic 180, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Chad Johnson has admitted he’s fallen for Sarah Harding.

Yeah, the same guy who was sweet on Amelia Lily about five minutes ago. Wonder if that’s got anything to do with the fact she and Sam Thompson are planning to go on a date in the outside world, eh?

Chad - who by pure coincidence is also up for eviction this week - confessed his feelings in the Diary Room, in scenes to be aired in Friday’s (11 August) show.