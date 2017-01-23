‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses have confirmed reports Chloe Ferry was allowed to secretly leave the house prior to her eviction. It has been claimed the star had left the compound of the Channel 5 reality series while still a housemate, in order to fulfill commitments to ‘Geordie Shore’.

Ian West/PA Wire Chloe Ferry made a secret trip outside the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house

While viewers hadn’t been made aware of this on-screen, the Daily Star uncovered Chloe’s secret trip out of the house, with an insider claiming the other housemates felt she was getting preferential treatment because Channel 5 is owned by the same company as MTV, which airs ‘Geordie Shore’. A ‘CBB’ spokesperson has now revealed Chloe did leave the house before she was evicted on Friday (20 January), but insisted she had minimal contact with the outside world - usually a fundamental rule of the show. “Chloe left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house for prearranged commitments,” a rep told HuffPost UK. “At the time of leaving the house she was chaperoned by a member of production and had minimal contact with the outside world.”

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images Chloe is one of the stars of MTV's 'Geordie Shore'

However, it is not the first time bosses have allowed a contestant to leave the house during the series. Rylan Clark-Neal was allowed to attend rehearsals for ‘The X Factor’ tour when he was a housemate, while Mario Falcone visited the American embassy to obtain a visa for ‘TOWIE’ filming in Las Vegas during his stint in 2013. ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight (23 January) at 9pm on Channel 5.