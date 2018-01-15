‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans have been left divided over housemate Courtney Act’s behaviour in last night’s (14 January) highlights show, with some suggesting she crossed a line with Andrew Brady.

After a night of partying in the house, Courtney and Andrew were the only two housemates left awake, and were seen joking around in the living room.

Courtney then attempted to pull down Andrew’s trousers, at which point he joked: “That’s assault!”

The former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finalist then one-upped herself, going to pull down his underwear as she remarked: “That’s not assault… this is!”