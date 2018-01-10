Dapper Laughs doesn’t look like he is winning any new fans on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, with viewers blasting a “sexist” conversation he was at the centre of in Tuesday night’s (9 January) shiw.

‘CBB’ viewers were unimpressed with the so-called comedian and his fellow contestants Johnny Mitchell and Andrew Brady, following a discussion about which of their female housemates they would like to “bang”.

As the three hung out in the sauna together, Dapper Laughs - real name Daniel Reilly - asked the other two: “Look if you had to pick Ashley [James], Jess [Impiazzi] or Malika [Haqq] which one would you go for? To hook up with – for one night?”