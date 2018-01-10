Dapper Laughs doesn’t look like he is winning any new fans on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, with viewers blasting a “sexist” conversation he was at the centre of in Tuesday night’s (9 January) shiw.
‘CBB’ viewers were unimpressed with the so-called comedian and his fellow contestants Johnny Mitchell and Andrew Brady, following a discussion about which of their female housemates they would like to “bang”.
As the three hung out in the sauna together, Dapper Laughs - real name Daniel Reilly - asked the other two: “Look if you had to pick Ashley [James], Jess [Impiazzi] or Malika [Haqq] which one would you go for? To hook up with – for one night?”
After they both opted for Jess, Andrew explained: “Looks-wise, Jess. She’d be my wifey, wouldn’t she? I don’t know, they’re all fit, man. I’d bang them all.”
Dabiel added: “For one night, I reckon Ashley. She looks like she knows to handle herself. That’s all I’m saying.”
“Why would you only have her for one night, though?” Andrew asked, to which Daniel responded: “You’d have to recover after that. You’re not going to put a great performance in.”
As the conversation continued, fans on Twitter grew more irate, blasting the three for their choice of words, particularly as this series is supposed to be a celebration of women:
In 2014, Dapper Laughs found himself at the centre of controversy when he joked a woman was “gagging for rape”.
He then spent a year defending himself, attempting to do so via an interview with campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez, another in The Sunday Times and, of course, there was his infamous ‘Newsnight’ appearance.
