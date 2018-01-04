‘Celebrity Big Brother’ kicked off earlier this week and, as fans will know, this series is apparently all about celebrating women.

As it marks 100 years since (some) women in Britain won the right to vote for the first time, the series started with an all-female line-up and on Friday (5 December), they’ll be joined by a some male housemates.

So who’s going in, you ask? Channel 5 have confirmed that John Barnes will be among them and while the rest of names are yet to officially be revealed, The Sun has claimed Dapper Laughs will probably be among them.

Yes, Dapper Laughs, the one-time Vine star who hit headlines when he joked a woman was “gagging for rape” in 2014.