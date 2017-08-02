‘Celebrity Big Brother’ got off to a reasonably strong start on Tuesday (1 August), night but a handful of the celebs were heckled as they made their way into the house.

While some of the shouts were were quite generic, Derek Acorah was greeted with the very specific comment: “Mary loves Dick.”

The heckle refers to one of the most iconic clips from ‘Most Haunted’, which sees Derek apparently receive contact from a spirit called Mary, who was deeply in love with a man called Richard... or Dick, for short: