‘Celebrity Big Brother’ got off to a reasonably strong start on Tuesday (1 August), night but a handful of the celebs were heckled as they made their way into the house.
While some of the shouts were were quite generic, Derek Acorah was greeted with the very specific comment: “Mary loves Dick.”
The heckle refers to one of the most iconic clips from ‘Most Haunted’, which sees Derek apparently receive contact from a spirit called Mary, who was deeply in love with a man called Richard... or Dick, for short:
Yes. This is a thing that actually aired on national television. The noughties were weird, weren’t they?
While Derek has been out of the limelight in recent years, he was previously well-known for being a TV medium.
After finding fame on ‘Most Haunted’ he left in a cloud of controversy, amid fakery claims in 2005.
Derek has hit headlines numerous times since then, though not always for the right reasons, and he apologised to the McCann family in 2012 after being quoted as saying that someone from the spirit world had told him Madeleine was dead.
Meanwhile, Derek’s new ‘CBB’ roomies include Sarah Harding, Gogglebox’s Sandi Bogle and ‘The Apprentice’ star Karthik ‘The Big K’ Nagesan.
There are also a number of US imports, including Mob Wives’ Marissa Jade and Brandi Glanville, who TV fans might recognise from ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.