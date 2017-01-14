Austin Armacost was not happy at being the second star to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Friday (13 January), after being chosen for the axe not by the viewing public, but his fellow housemates.
As part of the current “weekend from hell” twist, the remaining contestant asked to select which of their fellow housemates was the “least entertaining”.
What they didn’t know is that whoever received the most votes would be immediately booted out of the house, and that honour fell to Austin, who was picked by Speidi, Jedward and Nicola McLean.
Despite Calum Best’s assurance that he’d probably be going to some class of secret room, this proved not to be the case, and instead Austin was cast out into the night, and his face of thunder pretty much said it all.
In a particularly cruel twist, Austin didn’t even get the traditional Best Bits during his exit interview, unbeknown to Emma Willis, who introduced the segment anyway, only to inform the evictee that he’d been deprived of his special moment.
Ouch.
Austin followed Angie Best out of the house on Friday, who got a far more traditional eviction, but the pair weren’t missed for long, because the “hellish” twist also saw the arrival of three brand new housemates, in the form of ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star Kim Woodburn, ‘Apprentice’ candidate Jessica Cunningham and ‘Geordie Shore’ cast member Chloe Ferry.
This follows the departures of Ray J and Brandon Block, who both walked earlier in the week (though the former has said that he only left for health reasons and was keen to return).
See the aftermath of the new arrivals in Saturday’s ‘CBB’, at 10.30pm on Channel 5.