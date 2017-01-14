Austin Armacost was not happy at being the second star to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house on Friday (13 January), after being chosen for the axe not by the viewing public, but his fellow housemates.

As part of the current “weekend from hell” twist, the remaining contestant asked to select which of their fellow housemates was the “least entertaining”.

What they didn’t know is that whoever received the most votes would be immediately booted out of the house, and that honour fell to Austin, who was picked by Speidi, Jedward and Nicola McLean.

Rex/Shutterstock Austin discovers he's leaving

Despite Calum Best’s assurance that he’d probably be going to some class of secret room, this proved not to be the case, and instead Austin was cast out into the night, and his face of thunder pretty much said it all.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images He did not want to go, did he?

In a particularly cruel twist, Austin didn’t even get the traditional Best Bits during his exit interview, unbeknown to Emma Willis, who introduced the segment anyway, only to inform the evictee that he’d been deprived of his special moment.

Ouch.

Rex/Shutterstock Talk about kicking a man when he's down

Austin followed Angie Best out of the house on Friday, who got a far more traditional eviction, but the pair weren’t missed for long, because the “hellish” twist also saw the arrival of three brand new housemates, in the form of ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star Kim Woodburn, ‘Apprentice’ candidate Jessica Cunningham and ‘Geordie Shore’ cast member Chloe Ferry.

See the aftermath of the new arrivals in Saturday’s ‘CBB’, at 10.30pm on Channel 5.

12 Most Memorable 'Celebrity Big Brother' Entrances

12 Most Memorable 'Celebrity Big Brother' Entrances

1 of 12 Katie Hopkins - Series 15 (2015) It came as no surprise when Katie received the most hostile reception ever from a crowd going into the house, which she obviously played up to as she made her way down the catwalk.



It was a bit of a shock that she actually managed to win people over during her time in the house, and received a far more divided reaction when she left in second place a month later. Share this slide:

Karwai Tang via Getty Images