Gogglebox’s Sandra Martin has teased ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans, “confirming” that she’ll be entering the house next week, before deleting her tweet and claiming it was a joke.
The series kicks off in a matter of days and in an unprecedented move, ‘CBB’ bosses have revealed the identity of one housemate - hence why Sandra’s “confirmation” was taken seriously by many fans.
Sadly after removing the post, she sent a series of others joking about the house:
Sandra often shares updates with fans via Twitter and on Christmas Eve, she revealed that she’s found somewhere new to live after being made homeless and moving into a budget hotel:
Sandra revealed she’d quit ‘Gogglebox’ live on ‘This Morning’ back in July, following the departure of her close friend Sandi in 2016.
She was due to star in pantomime in Maidenhead over the Christmas period, but had to pull out due to health reasons.