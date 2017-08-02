'Celebrity Big Brother' Fans Were Desperate To Know Who This Hot Audience Member Was, And We Have The Answer

Despite having one of the best line-ups in years, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans were talking about something entirely different during Tuesday (1 August) night’s launch show - namely a devilishly attractive mystery man in the audience. Viewers were transfixed when the camera kept panning to a dapper-looking gentleman who was stood in the crowd outside the house during the episode.

Channel 5

Many took to Twitter, begging to know who he was and why it wasn’t him entering the house.

Okay seriously WHO is this perfectly quaffed bearded and quiffed man they keep showing in the audience!!? #cbb — Cabeleira (@OnlyDebz) August 1, 2017

No the only person I am now interested in, in #CBB is this hot guy in the audience they keep giving us sneak peaks of — Ashleigh Coyle (@ashleighcoyle22) August 1, 2017

#CBB who was the pretty guy in the audience they kept showing during Marissa's entrance? Definitely seen him before — no, man (@nahhhman) August 1, 2017

the guy in the audience for marissa is so fit. send him in instead #CBB — - (@laughermears) August 1, 2017

Honestly who is the guy they kept showing during Marissa's interview and why isn't he going in? 👀 #cbb — Jack Wetherill (@JackWetherill) August 1, 2017

I hope the cameraman gets the number of that guy from the audience after this. #CBB — Chris R. Wright (@chrisrwright) August 1, 2017

The guy from the audience definetley didn't go unnoticed. He's lush! Who is he and why isn't he famous! #cbb #celebritybigbrother — Kadie (@ikadiekins) August 1, 2017

We've not had any reaction shots from the guy with the quiff in the crowd for a while, I miss him. Who is he? What's he feeling? #cbb pic.twitter.com/TcexGu1si3 — Jonathan Hatfull (@JonathanHatfull) August 1, 2017

Are we meant to know who that hot man in the audience is? #cbb — Jaimie McSorley (@Jaimiexxx) August 1, 2017

Even the show’s official Twitter account was getting in on the action:

However, he should have been more than familiar to seasoned ‘BB’ fans - and indeed the person running the show’s social channels - as it actually turns out he is former contestant Arron Lowe.

When @bbuk forget their ex housemates .... its Aaron lowe https://t.co/BnSXA8WrYI — Realityboo (@realityissofun) August 2, 2017

Arron appeared in the 13th series of the civilian version of the show in 2012, and spent 32 days in the house before being evicted.

Nat Jag via Getty Images Arron appeared on 'Big Brother' in 2012

Aaron now goes by the name of Sebastian Grace, and works as professional model, as well as a fashion & lifestyle InstaBlogger (whatever that might be). He boasts 16,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts his modelling shots, including various semi-naked ones.

A post shared by Sebastian Grace (@mrsebastiangrace) on May 20, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

A post shared by Sebastian Grace (@mrsebastiangrace) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

A post shared by Sebastian Grace (@mrsebastiangrace) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:46am PST

A post shared by Sebastian Grace (@mrsebastiangrace) on Sep 13, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

No need to thank us. Among the celebrities who entered the ‘CBB’ house on Tuesday night included Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding, Barry from ‘EastEnders’ (aka Shaun Williamson) and ‘Googlebox’ star Sandi Bogle. ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.