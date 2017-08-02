'Celebrity Big Brother' Fans Were Desperate To Know Who This Hot Audience Member Was, And We Have The Answer

Despite having one of the best line-ups in years, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ fans were talking about something entirely different during Tuesday (1 August) night’s launch show - namely a devilishly attractive mystery man in the audience.
Viewers were transfixed when the camera kept panning to a dapper-looking gentleman who was stood in the crowd outside the house during the episode.
Many took to Twitter, begging to know who he was and why it wasn’t him entering the house.
Even the show’s official Twitter account was getting in on the action:
However, he should have been more than familiar to seasoned ‘BB’ fans - and indeed the person running the show’s social channels - as it actually turns out he is former contestant Arron Lowe.
Arron appeared in the 13th series of the civilian version of the show in 2012, and spent 32 days in the house before being evicted.
Aaron now goes by the name of Sebastian Grace, and works as professional model, as well as a fashion & lifestyle InstaBlogger (whatever that might be).
He boasts 16,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts his modelling shots, including various semi-naked ones.
No need to thank us.
Among the celebrities who entered the ‘CBB’ house on Tuesday night included Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding, Barry from ‘EastEnders’ (aka Shaun Williamson) and ‘Googlebox’ star Sandi Bogle.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.