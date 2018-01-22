'Celebrity Big Brother' Suffers Huge Security Breach As Two YouTubers Break Into House

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has suffered a huge security breach, after two intruders broke into the house during the most recent eviction show. YouTubers Ally Law and Ryan Taylor somehow managed to sneak into the home of the Channel 5 reality show, which is based at the Elstree Studios compound in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. In footage the posted on their Snapchat channels, they filmed housemates Ashley James, Ginuwine and Jonny Mitchell, before the camera revealed they were watching them from a vestibule in the ceiling of the house.

PA Wire/PA Images

Ally and Ryan were quickly removed from the house by security after it was discovered they were in parts of the house not usually seen on screen. The pair have teased they will not be posting a full video of their break-in at a later date, but the stunt would soon “make sense”.

tonight was a madness!! There will be no video but I promise It will make sense soon, stay tuned ;) — Ally Law (@AllyALaw) January 20, 2018

Meanwhile, a ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ spokesperson has insisted “appropriate security measures” are in place to ensure the safety of contestant and staff. They said in a statement: “On Friday night, two intruders were apprehended by security at Elstree Studios. “The safety of housemates, production and audience members is of paramount importance and Big Brother has appropriate security measures in place at all times.” The pair are known for staging various break-ins, with Ally having previously posted videos of himself attempting to sleep overnight in a water park, and sneaking into the O2 arena after it had closed. It is not the first time a member of the public has made their way into the ‘BB’ house though, as back in 2001, two men managed to get into the garden of the show’s former home in East London. ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.