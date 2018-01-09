All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: India Willoughby Criticised For Comparing Drag to Black Face

    Fans were not impressed by India's comments.

    09/01/2018 08:50 GMT

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate India Willoughby is facing criticism, after comparing drag to black face.

    The news presenter was at the centre of a discussion that took place after Andrew Brady was given a drag queen makeover by Courtney Act, in Monday (8 January) night’s show:

    India was visibly upset when Andrew made his grand entrance to the garden, introducing himself with the drag name Betty Swollocks, and later tried to explain her feelings to a selection of housemates that included John Barnes and Rachel Johnson.

    “Transexual people with gender dysphoria have suffered over the years, [there’s] a lot of laughter.

    I know it’s not meant that way, that people who perform drag don’t do it intentionally, probably like the old days when the black-and-white minstrels put on a show and everyone would laugh and cheer... Obviously, black people would find that offensive.”

    India’s comments did not go down well with viewers:

    India isn’t the first of this series’ housemates to face criticism. Just one day into the show, Ann Widdecombe and Amanda Barrie were slammed for “victim-blaming” during a discussion about Harvey Weinstein.

    Ann and Amanda also clashed with India, after misgendering her twice.

