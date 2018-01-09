The news presenter was at the centre of a discussion that took place after Andrew Brady was given a drag queen makeover by Courtney Act , in Monday (8 January) night’s show:

India was visibly upset when Andrew made his grand entrance to the garden, introducing himself with the drag name Betty Swollocks, and later tried to explain her feelings to a selection of housemates that included John Barnes and Rachel Johnson.

“Transexual people with gender dysphoria have suffered over the years, [there’s] a lot of laughter.

I know it’s not meant that way, that people who perform drag don’t do it intentionally, probably like the old days when the black-and-white minstrels put on a show and everyone would laugh and cheer... Obviously, black people would find that offensive.”

India’s comments did not go down well with viewers: