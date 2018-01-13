The journalist was shown the door from the Channel 5 reality show on Friday (12 January) night after facing the boot against ‘Love Island’ star Johnny Mitchell .

India Willoughby claims she has not “done herself justice” after becoming the first person to be evicted from the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

During her exit interview with host Emma Willis, India revealed her regrets at not “keeping her gob shut” on many subjects, having spoken at length about gender and trans issues in the house.

She said: “I should have kept my gob shut and just waited for the questions to come and answered the questions one by one, instead of burying people under a load of statements and views.

“I feel I was fatally wounded in terms of the game of Big Brother early on. I don’t feel I’ve done myself justice, that is my one regret.

“Did I want to stay tonight? Yes. Did I give my best show? No.”

She lamented: “I had so much more to offer, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles. It is like a hurdles race, there are obstacles in the house and I hit a really big one on the gender question.

“My confrontations have been Bambi-esque compared to previous years.”