After explaining that she’d not had sex as a woman, she went on to share with the group the first time she felt “a fluttering” since undergoing gender confirmation surgery, and the unlikely sci-fi source of said “fluttering”.

India, who is transgender, made the revelation during a discussion with her fellow housemates about how she experienced sex differently before her transition.

She explained: “I had my surgery in September. And then it got to Christmas Day, and it was the ‘Doctor Who’ special. And I was watching that with my tea in my lap, just eating away… and this Dalek came on screen, and then weirdly I just felt this… fluttery sort of twinge.”

When Rachel Johnson questioned whether she was actually “attracted” to a Dalek, India commented: “Almost. It was weird! But it was a really nice feeling… but it’s a lot better, I much prefer the fun side, if you get my meaning.”

Each to their own, we say, but we must admit Amanda Barrie’s face was an absolute picture as India told her Dalek-based anecdote…