Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star James Jordan has admitted he’s less than convinced by the romance that’s currently sweeping the house.
Fans have seen Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara growing increasingly close over the past couple of weeks, including several trips to the toilets for a private moment.
However, former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro James - who shared the ‘CBB’ house with Bianca and Jamie for just over two weeks - has admitted he’s not drawn in by the pair’s behaviour.
Following Jamie’s admission his romance with Bianca was completely unexpected, James has accused him of not exactly telling the truth, claiming she was actually his “third choice”.
He tweeted: “That’s funny shit [...] I love Bianca she is so lovely but she was his 3rd choice in the house. He was looking for a romance. FACT!”
Insisting that he “felt for” Bianca, James added: “Just [to] point out [to] everyone I do like Jamie but will always give my honest opinions with any of my mates. He might not like it though.”
Jamie got a shock earlier this week, when a group task saw him confronted with the news Bianca actually has a boyfriend outside the house, who she’d failed to mention to him.
The incident led to a heart to heart, though former footballer Jamie wound up sleeping in a separate bed to Bianca for the first time in a long while.
Earlier in the series, he attempted to throw the brakes on their romance (or showmance, if you ask James), insisting the “situation” with his ex-wife Danielle Lloyd and their children made things difficult for him when it came to dating.
