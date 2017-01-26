Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star James Jordan has admitted he’s less than convinced by the romance that’s currently sweeping the house.

Fans have seen Bianca Gascoigne and Jamie O’Hara growing increasingly close over the past couple of weeks, including several trips to the toilets for a private moment.

However, former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro James - who shared the ‘CBB’ house with Bianca and Jamie for just over two weeks - has admitted he’s not drawn in by the pair’s behaviour.