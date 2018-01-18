Making embarrassing slip-ups when it comes to general knowledge is all part of being human, and the good thing is that most of us are lucky enough that when we speak without thinking, there are no cameras around to catch us. Unfortunately for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Jess Impiazzi, this was not the case during. In Wednesday’s (17 January) highlights show, Jess was seen talking with Amanda Barrie about living through World War II, the model was heard double-checking that “World War III” hadn’t happened yet.

Channel 5 Jess Impiazzi

Reflecting on her childhood during the war, Amanda told her housemate: “Up where we lived on the moors, my grandpa once took me up there to watch Manchester burning during the Blitz. “It was a funny time. You took it for granted… you started to realise the anxiety around you.” Jess then asked: “And there hasn’t been a World War III?” A tickled Amanda then joked: “There might have been while we’re in here!” ‘CBB’ viewers were quick to point out Jess’s gaffe on Twitter, with many laughing along at home:

Someone needs to let Jess know that world war 3 hasn't broken out while she's been in the #cbb house, she looks dead worried 😂 — Lois (@loistheblonde) January 17, 2018

Omg Jess’s face when Amanda said he’s been through the war 😂 #cbb — Chloe Valentine (@ValentineChloe_) January 17, 2018

😂😂😂@jess_impiazzi and there hasn’t been world war 3 😂😂no there hasn’t jess #CBB — Eirin_Foster (@EirinFoster) January 18, 2018

@bbuk I love ditsy Jess she's such a funny and lovely girl #CBB — Mitchell WEBB (@MitchellWebb85) January 18, 2018

@amandabarrie11@BigBrothrUK watching for first time in a while - love it "you were born before the war, I thought my Nan was the last war person" oh Jess! #CBB#CelebrityBigBrotherpic.twitter.com/AyPeIaBkNj — Alison Birch (@ab_redhead) January 17, 2018

i like @jess_impiazzi her naivety is cute. she's funny and loves to learn things. #cbb — m@ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Matts_Tweeting) January 17, 2018

However, others were less impressed, suggesting she’d deliberately made the comment for airtime:

I liked her before she started acting thick now I think she is playing a game, “has there been a world war 3” — Teresa Fitzgerald (@Treefitz2009) January 18, 2018

me @ everyone laughing at Jess’ fake, childish, stupid act and simpering voice #CBBpic.twitter.com/Iu9KWHjyvd — Lawrence Of A Labia (@TashOldershaw) January 17, 2018

Jess just stop with this mask. Trying to act all cute and dumb, you ain't cute sweetie. And that little innocent voice you put on every now and then it's so ridiculous #Cbb — Rihanna (@ILoveRobz) January 17, 2018

Oh PLEASE Jess “and there hasn’t been World War 3?” you know full well... #CBB#fiveplusone — Morgane le Fay☾ (@morgancrawf) January 17, 2018

I get the impression jess is so fake #CBB — Amy Mitchell (@amymitch2012) January 17, 2018

Jess is faking being that thick #cbb#cbbjess honey it ain't that cute — Laura McCourt (@LoopiLoopi) January 17, 2018

Does Jess remember we've seen her on #ExOnTheBeach? So why does she act so dumb/thick. It's not cute or funny. Why do some women think acting dumb is a good thing? #cbb — Nicola (@littlemissmufc) January 17, 2018

With ‘CBB’ fans seemingly divided over Jess, she won’t be going anywhere just yet, having escaped being nominated for the second time earlier this week. Five of her fellow housemates are currently up for the chop, with two of them set to leave in Friday (19 February) night’s double eviction. ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.