Making embarrassing slip-ups when it comes to general knowledge is all part of being human, and the good thing is that most of us are lucky enough that when we speak without thinking, there are no cameras around to catch us.
Unfortunately for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Jess Impiazzi, this was not the case during.
In Wednesday’s (17 January) highlights show, Jess was seen talking with Amanda Barrie about living through World War II, the model was heard double-checking that “World War III” hadn’t happened yet.
Reflecting on her childhood during the war, Amanda told her housemate: “Up where we lived on the moors, my grandpa once took me up there to watch Manchester burning during the Blitz.
“It was a funny time. You took it for granted… you started to realise the anxiety around you.”
Jess then asked: “And there hasn’t been a World War III?”
A tickled Amanda then joked: “There might have been while we’re in here!”
‘CBB’ viewers were quick to point out Jess’s gaffe on Twitter, with many laughing along at home:
However, others were less impressed, suggesting she’d deliberately made the comment for airtime:
With ‘CBB’ fans seemingly divided over Jess, she won’t be going anywhere just yet, having escaped being nominated for the second time earlier this week.
Five of her fellow housemates are currently up for the chop, with two of them set to leave in Friday (19 February) night’s double eviction.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ airs nightly on Channel 5.