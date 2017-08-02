Katie Price has made her feelings about one of this year’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates very clear, leaving us in no doubt about the fact she isn’t a fan of Jemma Lucy.
The ‘Ex On The Beach’ star was among the 15 celebrities who moved into the Borehamwood bungalow on Tuesday (1 August) night, and Katie was on hand to give her verdict on spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’.
After initially refusing to be drawn into criticising Jemma, Katie had a change of heart.
At first, she said: “I’m a professional. That’s why I’ve come so far in this industry. It doesn’t matter who says anything about me. I [could] air it to you lot, but I will keep it in because I’m more respectful.
“But what I will say is, Jemma will be out quick. There’s a lot of big characters in there and I think she won’t even shine.”
When host Rylan Clark-Neal later explained that this year’s celebs are competing to win £50,000 for a charity of their choice, Katie quipped: “You didn’t pay £50,000 for Jemma, she is worth nothing.”
Jemma once took part in the reality TV show ‘Signed By Katie Price’, which saw aspiring models compete for the chance to be managed by Katie.
In the six years since that show aired, their relationship has soured amid reports claiming Katie caught Jemma “in bed” with one of her exes.
Back in January, it was Jemma who did the criticising, claiming Katie had deliberately sabotaged her relationship with Stephen Bear.