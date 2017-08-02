Katie Price has made her feelings about one of this year’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates very clear, leaving us in no doubt about the fact she isn’t a fan of Jemma Lucy .

After initially refusing to be drawn into criticising Jemma, Katie had a change of heart.

At first, she said: “I’m a professional. That’s why I’ve come so far in this industry. It doesn’t matter who says anything about me. I [could] air it to you lot, but I will keep it in because I’m more respectful.

“But what I will say is, Jemma will be out quick. There’s a lot of big characters in there and I think she won’t even shine.”

When host Rylan Clark-Neal later explained that this year’s celebs are competing to win £50,000 for a charity of their choice, Katie quipped: “You didn’t pay £50,000 for Jemma, she is worth nothing.”