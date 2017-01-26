Five housemates are facing the chop in the upcoming ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ eviction, following another round of face-to-face nominations.

This time, though, the nominations came with a special twist, which saw the housemates going up against one another in a card game that could have severe consequences for their time in the house.

Each of the remaining contestants was invited to draw a card marked with either ‘Nominate’, ‘Save’ or ‘Joker’, with the ‘Joker’ card-holders being let off the hook when it came to the decision-making.