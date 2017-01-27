Kim Woodburn raised a smirk among her fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates in Thursday’s (26 January) instalment, by sharing a rather saucy story about her husband.
In a bid to get to know their temperamental housemate, some of the group quizzed Kim about her marriage, and how long she and her husband had been together.
She explained: “38 years - he’s a smasher! My first husband was a horror… but my second husband is absolutely super!”
Presumably hoping for a romantic tale, Jessica Cunningham then quizzed Kim about how he proposed, but probably wasn’t counting on her response.
Kim cheekily revealed: “I can’t tell you that… take a guess lovie.
“My husband was a goer, you know?”
We’re positively blushing.
The former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ host isn’t the only housemate to drop a relationship bombshell during the episode, with Jessica telling the group that she has three boyfriends outside of the ‘CBB’ house, including her former ‘Apprentice’ co-star Courtney Wood.
Meanwhile, Coleen Nolan revealed that her second stint in ‘CBB’ had given her the confidence to deal with her ongoing marital problems.
She said in the Diary Room: “This has made me realise that I can be strong. I’ve learned a lot in here. Whatever the outcome I can get through it.”
Kim is currently one of five housemates to face the chop in tonight’s (27 January) double eviction, following a surprise nominations twist.
Find out whether she can cling onto her spot in the house in Friday’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ live show, kicking off at 9pm on Channel 5.