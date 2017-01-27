Kim Woodburn raised a smirk among her fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemates in Thursday’s (26 January) instalment, by sharing a rather saucy story about her husband.

In a bid to get to know their temperamental housemate, some of the group quizzed Kim about her marriage, and how long she and her husband had been together.

She explained: “38 years - he’s a smasher! My first husband was a horror… but my second husband is absolutely super!”