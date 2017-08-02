The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house is once again at full capacity, playing host to 15 celebrities from both sides of the Atlantic.

And while they may have their differences, one thing is for sure - each housemate has already had more than a few brushes with TV fame.

A number of the housemates have had reasonably high profile jobs - think Barry from ‘EastEnders’ - but it’s fair to say a number of others haven’t exactly hit the big time (yet).

So where have you seen them all before? Remind yourself - or find out - below…

Derek Acorah TV in the noughties often got very weird and it was during this time that Derek made a name for himself working as a medium on 'Most Haunted'.



The series saw Derek and presenter Yvette Fielding traveling to UK locations that were apparently hotspots for paranormal activity. Derek would then contact spirits, who possessed him and shared their messages. No, we're not kidding.

Helen Lederer Comedian Helen Lederer counts 'The Young Ones', 'Casualty' and 'Hollyoaks' among her screen credits, but her best-known role is as Ab Fab's Catriona, who worked at a fashion magazine with Patsy.

Paul Danan probably know Paul from 'Hollyoaks' and 'Celebrity Love Island' but we would like to talk about this iconic incident instead.



Back in 2007, Paul was due to perform in panto in Preston and to promote the stint, the cast of the show were tasked with turning on the city's Christmas lights.



However, Paul being Paul didn't quite understand the tone of the event and told the crowd of families who had gathered to "Make some fucking noise!!!!".



Sarah Harding Sarah shot to fame after winning a place in Girls Aloud via 2002 reality TV series 'Popstars: The Rivals'.



We are forever indebted to the person who compiled this half-hour long cut of Sarah's best bits. Settle down and enjoy.

Sam Thompson Oh my god, yah! It's Sam, yah!



'Made In Chelsea' fans will recognise Sam as one of the later additions to the show, but that doesn't mean he's not had his fair share of drama. We couldn't possibly pass judgement on what he's like, but here's a video which sees someone throw a drink over him.

Trisha Paytas YouTuber Trisha has totted up over one billion views on the site with videos about her sex life, beauty routine and even break-ups.



Some of her most popular clips are eating ones and include this video, which shows her eating 10,000 calories in one day.

This one is an easy one, as basically everyone knows Shaun as 'Barry from EastEnders'. But while we all remember his dramatic exit - which you can watch again here - Shaun's character was also comedy gold.

Exhibit A? This video of him sporting a basque in a bid to save his marriage to Natalie. There are no words.

Amelia Lily 'X Factor' fans will remember Amelia didn't exactly have the easiest of rides during her time on the show in 2011.



She was brutally booted off by her own mentor Kelly Rowland in the first week of live shows, but later made a triumphant return in week six, when the public voted her to replace Frankie Cocozza, who was axed over drug use.

Jemma Lucy Jemma's first reality TV appearance came when she was a teen on Channel 4's 'Brat Camp', but viewers will probably know her from 'Ex On The Beach'.



She proved so popular that she was on the show twice, enjoying a number of romantic encounters (Kirk Norcross) and rows (also with Kirk Norcross) along the way.

Chad Johnson Chad is another of the US imports who has jetted over for the series and let's just hope this goes better than 'Bachelor In Paradise' did.



After failing to find love on 'The Bachelor', he took part in this spin-off, which is basically an "all-stars" series, but was chucked out in the first week. Ouch.

Karthik Nagesan Karthik left 'The Apprentice' in week seven of the 2016 series and will openly admit that he is perhaps best-known for his mighty monobrow. Look, he said it, not us, ok?

Sandi Bogle Sandi and her pal Sandra were comedy gold on 'Gogglebox' but it'll be interesting to see how she fares while flying solo.

Marissa Jade Marissa stars in the US show 'Mob Wives', which is basically confrontation central. It's not unusual for disagreements between the women to end in actual physical fights, making the 'Real Housewives' look like BFFs.

Brandi Glanville Brandi is part of the 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' cast but it was the events of the years prior to this that saw her hit headlines in the tabloids.



After eight years of marriage, her husband Eddie Cibrian had an affair with LeAnn Rimes and they subsequently split.



In the time since, Brandi has not held back - and even penned a book on it all - so expect it to get a few mentions in the 'CBB' house.